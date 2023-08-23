3 Denver Broncos playing their way off the roster this preseason
By Randy Gurzi
The Denver Broncos final preseason game takes place late on Saturday night as they host the Los Angeles Rams. From there, general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton will have just a couple of days to trim the roster down to 53 players.
It's never an easy decision for any team but sometimes, the players can make it easier on the front office. That could be happening with these three Broncos who are in danger of playing their way off the roster.
3. Kendall Hinton, WR
One of the more well-known fringe players on the roster in Denver has to be Kendall Hinton. The wide receiver who played a little quarterback in college had to start under center in November of 2020 when all four quarterbacks were out due to COVID violations.
Hinton struggled but fans still rallied around him for that game — even those who weren't normally rooting for the Broncos.
Since then, he's hung onto a roster spot and has 39 receptions for 486 yards and a touchdown over the past two seasons. But this year, things haven't been great for him.
Hinton has been called for several penalties and has had more than his share of drops in both practices as well as the preseason games.
Denver has their starters in Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and their WR3 will end up being rookie Marvin Mims. From there, Sean Payton brought in a couple of former Saints including Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Marquez Callaway.
Add all that up and it might be hard for Hinton to make the roster for a fourth season.