Grading every Broncos rookie UDFA's chances of making 53-man roster
What are the chances for each Denver Broncos rookie UDFA to make the team in late-August?
By Amir Farrell
As the Denver Broncos begin their joint practices against the Los Angeles Rams this week in preparation for their final preseason game of the year, the anxiety builds for numerous rookies on the team who are now faced with their final opportunity of making an impression on the coaching staff ahead of roster cuts. More-so, Denver's undrafted free agent rookies are tasked with the biggest challenge at hand considering all the odds are against them to make the team.
While some rookies have shown out more than others throughout training camp and preseason, there is still a percentage of hope for a few UDFAs to make a great last impression on the organization.
Which Denver Broncos undrafted rookies have the best shot at roster spots?
RB Jaleel McLaughlin - 95%
The Youngstown State alum has made an everlasting impression on head coach Sean Payton and the remainder of the staff that has ultimately given him a large margin lead against the other third and fourth-string RBs. His performance in limited time late against the Cardinals was impressive but his showing the following week against the 49ers sealed the deal for him to lock up the third-string RB spot on the final depth chart. It would take a miracle in the final preseason game for either Tyler Badie or Tony Jones Jr. to steal away McLaughlin's recent uptrend in the offense.
TE Nate Adkins - 75%
The South Carolina product has been an excellent addition to the Broncos' offense and an underrated one at the least. TE Nate Adkins has quietly had a great offseason outshining other veteran tight ends on the roster such as Albert Okwuegbunam and Tommy Hudson. But most importantly, Adkins' block ability alone gives him an instant step above other tight ends on the roster and consistently proved that in games against the Cardinals and 49ers where he had the lead block for RB Jaleel McLaughlin's touchdown in the red zone.
Sean Payton has carried four tight ends on his opening 53-man rosters in the past with the New Orleans Saints and did so most recently in 2021 with the team. Already being the fourth-string TE on the initial depth chart, Adkins has made a serious case to keep that spot heading into the regular season. This may be as good of a tight end group as the Broncos have in quite some time.