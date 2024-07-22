3 Denver Broncos players who could underwhelm in the 2024 NFL Season
While the Denver Broncos may have many players who can breakout in 2024, these three players could be set to underwhelm.
Every single NFL team will have players who underperform, so this is fortunately not exclusive to the Denver Broncos, who may have a few players who are set to disappoint in 2024. These players disappointing could happen for a number of reasons.
And depending on how badly it goes, these players may also find themselves not on the team after this season, actually. Let's look at three Denver Broncos players who could underwhelm in the 2024 NFL Season.
Ben Powers, LG
Ben Powers played and started in all 17 games for the Denver Broncos during the 2023 NFL Season, and he is one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL, making $13 million per season. However, Powers was extremely average in 2023, and this was when he was playing to the right of a top-15 tackle in the NFL and to the left of a top-10 center in the league.
With former center Lloyd Cushenberry now on the Tennessee Titans, the Broncos new starting center for the 2024 season may not be nearly as good as Cush was in 2024. This could impact the play of Powers, who is a much less established guard than Quinn Meinerz, who is one of the best in the NFL.
In fact, Ben Powers could be a cap casualty for the Broncos in the 2025 offseason.
Brandon Jones, SAF
Brandon Jones was a free agent signing this offseason, and this could perhaps be looked at as a replacement for Justin Simmons, who was with the team from 2016-2023. It's not that Jones is not a talented player; he is, but he has only been a full-time starter one time in his first four years in the NFL, all with the Miami Dolphins. This was in the 2021 NFL Season where he racked up five sacks, 79 total tackles, and six tackles for loss.
In 16 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, Jones had just 48 tackles, zero sacks, and two tackles for loss. Jones feels more like an extremely average safety who may be looked at too highly by Broncos fans. He's no Simmons, not even close, and the Broncos may just go from having an above-average safety room in the NFL to a below-average one.
Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams averaged less than four yards per carry in the 2023 NFL Season for the Denver Broncos, and this was just one season after the major knee injury he suffered during the 2022 NFL Season. You may actually feel the complete opposite about Williams; given that he is one more year removed from this injury, he may play better in 2024.
But Javonte Williams may be the third-best running back in the Broncos room at the moment behind Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin. He has not had the best vision and isn't an explosive runner. What made Javonte Williams so great during his rookie season was his tackle-breaking ability, as he was routinely able to turn two-yard gains into five-plus yard gains.