3 Denver Broncos players entering 2024 in precarious situations
The NFL is a business, so at the end of the day, tough decisions will need to be made. These three Broncos players are in some precarious situations heading into 2024. And two of them might not be who you think. In the NFL, tough decisions are constantly made, and they never seem to get easier.
There are always surprise players who end up being cut or traded, and the league saw a lot of that this offseason. Many teams had to shed some veterans due to cap reasons, or maybe because they just did not want them on the team anymore. The Denver Broncos will be no different, as they have a small handful of players who are entering 2024 in precarious situations.
Samaje Perine, RB
The oldest and perhaps most expendable player in the RB room, Samaje Perine might end up being a firm lock to not make the roster, but it has nothing to do with performance, honestly. He was a quality running and truly exceptional out of the backfied in 2023 for the Broncos. He was a huge part in the team's numerous game-winning drives late in the fourth quarter.
However, with Javonte Williams another year removed from his major knee injury, Jaleel McLaughlin looking great thus far, and the team taking Audric Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's just hard to envision a RB room with Williams, Perine, McLaughlin, and Estime, which leads me to believe Denver is going to eventually part with Perine.
Now yes, perhaps they could choose to part with Williams, and frankly, that might be the right move, but Perine is also the oldest RB in this room and might be able to fetch Denver a pick swap in a trade.