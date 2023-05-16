Three Denver Broncos who will make the Pro Bowl in 2023

3 Denver Broncos who will make the Pro Bowl in 2023
2. WR Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy clearly became the Denver Broncos' #1 wide receiver in 2022. He was remarkably consistent last year and developed a strong connection with Russell Wilson. He nearly ended the year passing the 1,000-yard mark, but he just missed it.
Jeudy's blend of adequate size, underrated speed, and separation does make him one of the most complete wide receivers in the NFL. He's got impeccable route running ability and does sort of give off that Michael Thomas-New Orleans vibe.
Maybe Jeudy can assume that role in 2023 that Thomas had in New Orleans for all those years under Sean Payton. I did recently write on the type of pass-catching production we can expect based on Payton's history in NO.
There does seem to be a solid chance that the Broncos do not have a 1,000-yard pass catcher, but there also seems to be a great chance that Jeudy can significantly pass 1,000 yards in 2023.
He's going to make a Pro Bowl in 2023 and will then sign a long-term extension with the team. Sean Payton might be the best thing to happen for Jerry Jeudy.