3 free agency moves we wish we would have seen the Broncos make
The Denver Broncos had a solid free agency, but perhaps they should have considered making these moves instead. No matter how many moves a team makes, someone in the fanbase will take issue with them. I'm sure some of you reading this aren't thrilled that the team signed Mike McGlinchey to a five-year contract.
Others may not have liked the Broncos' decision to sign Jarrett Stidham or Ben Powers. Denver definitely had a plan going into the free agency period and they stuck to it. I don't think I'd argue with George Paton or Sean Payton, but we can still debate their decisions.
I think there are three free agency moves we wish we would have seen the Broncos make in 2023. Let's dive into those.
Three free agency moves we wish we would have seen the Broncos make
1. We wish the Broncos would have signed A'Shawn Robinson
A'Shawn Robinson might not be a household name and might not be someone you are too familiar with, but he would have fit in very nicely in Denver.
Robinson, 28, began his career with the Detroit Lions back in 2016 and played for them for four seasons. He then signed with the Rams and spent the 2020-2022 seasons with LA, winning a Super Bowl in 2021.
He signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the New York Giants. The thing is, though, is that he's an excellent run defender and signed for cheap. Adding A'Shawn Robinson to a defensive line that features DJ Jones and Zach Allen would have been marvelous.