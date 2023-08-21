3 Denver Broncos who are extremely underrated in Madden 24
Which Denver Broncos players got too low of ratings in Madden 24?
By Jack Ramsey
Madden 24 is officially out for the public, which can only mean one thing: your favorite player is pretty underrated and your least favorite player has been severely overrated. Much like your favorites and least favorites, some Denver Broncos have been severely underrated. Whether it be their overall ranking or one of their skillset scores, a few Broncos were done dirty by the game. Here are three Broncos who are being underrated in Madden 24:
1) CB Damarri Mathis, 72 Overall
It almost feels like the Madden rating adjusters created Damarri Mathis' rating based on one game. Mathis graded out as one of the best rookie corners in football last year with a 65.6 Pro Football Focus rating. Mathis had one brutal game, admittedly. During the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on October 17th, Mathis was flagged for pass interference four times, including a 30-yard pass interference early in his first career start.
However, the former Pitt Panther rebounded nicely after his initial rocky beginning. Mathis was thrust into a starting role after a handful of injuries at the corner position, including to starter Ronald Darby. Mathis handled his own more than confidently, showed poise, and played a great game. Mathis is now one who figures into the Broncos' long-term plans and has the potential to pair with Pat Surtain for many years. A 72 overall feels disrespectful for the 2nd year man, and the Madden ratings adjusters should have known better.