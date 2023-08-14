3 Denver Broncos entering make or break years in 2023
By Jack Ramsey
Entering 2023, a handful of Denver Broncos are entering a career crossroads. Whether it be due to personal performance, contractual situations, or a plethora of other reasons, there are a few Broncos who are entering a year of no return. For the team and the player, after 2023 comes an all-in or all-out scenario.
A cross-roads year doesn't exactly equal doom and gloom, more so a year that will define the trajectory of a player with the team. Whether that means a trade will likely be on the horizon, the lack or presence of a new contract, or a player being cut. Here are three players in make-or-break years with the Denver Broncos.
3 Denver Broncos players entering make-or-break seasons in 2023
1) Courtland Sutton, wide receiver
What a ride it has been for Courtland Sutton and the Broncos. Sutton was initially selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and quickly became a strong 1-2 punch with Emmanuel Sanders. Sutton would go on to become the Broncos' top receiver, blow out his knee, sign a new 3-year deal with the team, but end up having his WR1 spot overtaken by Jerry Jeudy during the 2022 season.
Entering his new deal, Courtland Sutton is signed with the Broncos through 2025. Meaning, Sutton has three years left on his contract. The former SMU Mustang put up a strong campaign in 2022 with 829 receiving yards in 15 games, but will quickly become victim to the conversations of cap casualties as his dead money decreases further and further into his contract. If the Broncos release Sutton with a post-June 1st designation in 2024, the team would end up saving $10 million against the 2024 cap. As some of the larger contracts age, the Broncos could look to move on from Sutton in an already crowded receiver room.