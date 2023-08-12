3 Denver Broncos backups who could play huge roles in 2023
Could these projected backup players end up having huge roles in the 2023 NFL season?
3. Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway, Montrell Washington
With the Denver Broncos already suffering injuries to their wide receivers, some of the projected backups at this position could end up playing huge roles in 2023. The three that come to mind are Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway, and Montrell Washington, who have all made some noise in camp thus far.
I was very encouraged to see the Callaway signing in free agency, but of these three players, Callaway seems to have made the least noise in camp. Johnson has made several plays and Washington appears to be doing himself a favor as well. Brandon Johnson was undrafted last year and caught six passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.
He was one of the many uninspiring backup wide receivers that Denver played in 2022, but he's shown a ton of improvement this year, and his 6'2" frame is something to take note of as well. Montrell Washington was the Broncos' primary return man in 2022, and man was that a hard watch.
The team drafted Marvin Mims in the 2023 NFL Draft who has a similar skillset to Washington, and many think that Mims was supposed to be a de-facto replacement for Washington and KJ Hamler. However, while Mims has had a great camp, so has Washington, so maybe the second-year player has done enough to play his way into the lineup.
Marquez Callaway had a very good 2021 season with Sean Payton, amassing nearly 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He's also a bigger target and could perhaps get a ton of run this year. I believe that Callaway is probably the best wide receiver of these three, so it's come as a bit of a shock to me that he hasn't made a ton of noise in camp, but there are still some practices left, and three whole preseason games.
Someone is going to need to step up that isn't named Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy, and these three wide receivers have a chance to make some noise for the Denver Broncos in 2023.