3 decisions the Denver Broncos will come to regret in the 2024 NFL Season
No NFL team has ever had a perfect offseason. Let's dive into three decisions the Broncos will come to regret in the 2024 NFL Season. Denver's roster is far from complete, as there are still several positions that are in need of upgrading. However, the Broncos did get to work this offseason and brought some welcome change on both sides of the ball.
At the end of the day, NFL front office folks and coaches are human, so some mistakes were surely made by George Paton, Sean Payton, and others this offseason. In fact, the Broncos will come to regret these three decisions in the 2024 NFL Season.
3 decisions the Denver Broncos will come to regret in the 2024 NFL Season
Not making a bigger move along the defensive front
Let me be clear that the Denver Broncos did indeed upgrade their defensive line this offseason. The new notable faces in this unit include DE John Franklin-Myers, DT Malcolm Roach, and DT Angelo Blackson. They also added EDGE Jonah Elliss in the 2024 NFL Draft, so the unit is better on paper. JFM is a legitimate pass rush threat from the interior, so he and fellow DE Zach Allen should be a formidable duo.
However, the Broncos are still lacking an alpha along the defensive front, and they could have added one in free agency this offseason. Guys like Jonathan Greenard, Danielle Hunter, and Bryce Huff were all on the open market but did not sign with the Denver Broncos. Denver got torched along their defensive line in the 2023 NFL Season, and while the unit should be better in 2024, there is still a clear room for improvement once more.
Not signing a tight end in free agency
The Broncos seem confident in Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, and Lucas Krull, but why? None of them have proven to be viable TE1s in the NFL, and there was a halfway-decent free agent market at the position this offseason including Jonnu Smith, Gerald Everett, and Mike Gesicki. Honestly, all three of those players would have been upgrades over what Denver has in the room now.
It's puzzling to say the least, has having a viable TE adds one more wrinkle to an NFL offense. My guess is that Adam Trautman again ends up getting the opening day start, but Dulcich is the one who gets most of the reps in the passing game. Perhaps Sean Payton
Not making a bigger move at center in the offseason
The Denver Broncos were surely never going to re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry this offseason, as he scored a $50 million deal from the Tennessee Titans. That was surely way out of the Broncos price range. However, Denver could have signed another center on the free agent market. And I am not sure there would have been a dip-off in play.
Guys like Jon Feliciano, Nick Harris, Evan Brown, Bradley Bozeman, Connor Williams, and Mitch Morse were on the FA market. Denver really did have several options. They signed Sam Mustipher, who currently seems to be on the outside looking in with the team's center competition. I really don't understand not doing more here, as if the plan was to start Bo Nix all along, why not give him a more reliable center?
At this point, the team's starting center is likely between Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth for the 2024 NFL Season.