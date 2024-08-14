6 Broncos players who could be in their last year with the team in 2024
The work never stops in NFL front offices building the best team possible, so a ton of roster movement could be coming for the Denver Broncos. Next offseason, the Broncos could be in a position where they are primed to go all-in around QB Bo Nix. Ideally, Denver's 2025 offseason is much like what the Houston Texans have done this offseason.
The Texans got a spectacular year from rookie QB CJ Stroud and are now loaded up for what they hope to be a Super Bowl window. The Broncos are hopefully in the same exact position next offseason. And even if they are, they could be saying goodbye to a plethora of players.
6 Broncos players who could be in their last year with the team in 2024
Jonathon Cooper, EDGE
The first of two pass rushers in this article is Jonathon Cooper, a 2021 NFL Draft seventh-round pick who has played like anything but a seventh-round pick. This was a steal of a pick by George Paton, as Cooper had the best year of his career in 2023. He racked up 72 total tackles. 8.5 sacks, and 13 QB hits.
If he can take another step in year four, we could be talking about a player who has double-digit sacks and at least 20 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season, and there is surely a scenario where Cooper prices his way out of Denver. Pass rushers are paid a premium in the NFL, so there could be a team who is simply offering more money than Denver would.
And I would not fault Jonathon Cooper for taking the money. It would be a tough thing to see him sign with another team, but it's possible.
Baron Browning, EDGE
The second 2021 NFL Draft pass rusher in this article is Baron Browning, who has all of the talent in the world but has struggled to stay on the field. Browning is also a free agent at the end of the year, and there is nothing stopping him from enjoying a career year and pricing himself out of Denver.
Even if Browning has a modestly-productive year, the Broncos could simply elect to let him sign elsewhere. For example, if Jonathon Cooper has a monster year and Baron Browning is just fine, I would best that Denver keeps Cooper over Browning.
There are lots of scenarios where Browning signs with a new team in 2025, but there are also some where he stays put.