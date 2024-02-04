3 crazy trade ideas Broncos would be looking at to get into top 3 of 2024 NFL Draft
- Top WR sent to New England
- Commanders get Bolles and a treasure chest of picks
- Bears take Broncos to the cleaners in exchange for No. 1 overall
Better Ideas
Now that you see what it could potentially cost to land someone like Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or Caleb Williams, all three of these choices, at least in my opinion, are far superior.
Option 1: Just draft the best QB on your board at No. 12. Whether that be Bo Nix or J.J. McCarthy, one of them could eventually be molded into the guy that you want and you wouldn't have to give up anything to get him.
Having one of those guys sit behind a veteran next season, even if that is Jarrett Stidham, is a better choice than giving up so much for the potential of one of the top three prospects.
Option 2: Still my favorite route to take, as described here, would be to trade for Justin Fields. If you're so eager to trade, this is the deal to make. The Broncos would still have to pay the Bears a pretty penny, but that would pale in comparison to the trade idea you see in the previous slide.
Fields will only be 25 years old when next season starts and he has all the talent in the world along with experience in the league as a starter. He can make plays with his arm and his legs and in the right situation, could become one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
The Broncos have a lot to consider and the direction they take will definitely decide the team's direction for the next few years, at the least. Sean Payton, George Paton and the rest of the organization have their work cut out for them.