3 catastrophes the Denver Broncos must avoid in the 2023 season
2. Making silly mistakes, not playing complementary football, and snatching defeat from the jaws of victory
I'm lumping all of these into one category. So, one of the biggest sore spots for the Broncos over the last six seasons and a big reason why they haven't won many games is them, as a more general idea, not being able to play complementary football.
Whether it's silly, drive-killing penalties committed on offense, unnecessary penalties on defense, poorly-timed turnovers, or whatever else has plagued Denver since 2017, the Broncos have constantly shot themselves in the foot.
And even with many of their wins, they seem to make it harder than it needs to be. Well, this would be a tough watch again in 2023 if it were to happen again. I don't even want to begin to think about the kind of issues and poor football the Broncos could put on the field in 2023 that would cause them to lose some games.
I'd like to think that it wouldn't happen because of the stellar staff that Sean Payton built and the fact that he's Sean Payton, but again, you never know.