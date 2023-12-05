3 burning questions Denver Broncos must answer next offseason
The Denver Broncos will certainly have to answer some questions in the offseason...
It's approaching mid-December and the Denver Broncos are playing meaningful football. That's great, but the team definitely has some burning questions to answer this coming offseason. When Sean Payton took this job, he surely had a better start in mind than the team going 1-5. At that point, I think he was ready to blow the thing up and build towards 2024 and beyond.
The Broncos have completely flipped their record, going 5-1 over their last six games and do have some winnable games left on their schedule. It's not outrageous to think that this team could make the playoffs. Anyway, even if the Denver Broncos won the stinkin' Super Bowl this year, this team still has some questions that they are going to have to answer in 2024.
Question 1 to answer: What does the WR room look like in 2024?
The room has again been a bit up and down this year. Courtland Sutton is having a career year, having caught 50 passes for 637 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. Sutton probably passes the 10 TD mark and is on pace for 903 receiving yards. Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr is an electric player that needs to get the ball more.
Jerry Jeudy seems like an afterthought at this point, and besides that, there's a ton of uncertainty with guys like Tim Patrick, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and perhaps others. I don't even think it's a guarantee that Sutton returns to the team in 2024. Anyway, Sean Payton will have to re-work this unit in the coming offseason with a combination of some current players, a free agent or two, and a 2024 NFL Draft pick.