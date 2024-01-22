3 Buffalo Bills players the Broncos should steal in 2024
The Denver Broncos should get petty!
3. Leonard Floyd, EDGE
Leonard Floyd latched on with the Buffalo Bills this year, and the 31 year old seems to be getting better with age. Floyd began his career with the Chicago Bears back in 2016 and played four years for them. He then signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, playing out three of those years, and having at least nine sacks in each of those years.
And in 2023, he racked up 10.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits, which are all some of his best numbers. Over the last four seasons, Floyd has 39.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, and 78 QB hits. His 17-game averages over the last four years come out to 10 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 20 QB hits per season.
That production would be very, very welcome for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos pass rushing unit was inconsistent this year, and I think many fans within Broncos Country have a misconception with this unit. All of Jonathan Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Baron Browning were either in their second or third year with the team, so they're all young. And I think people view the unit's youth and their slight increase in production this year as evidence that the unit is good.
Frankly, it's not. All of Cooper, Bonitto, and Browning are sidekick players, if that makes sense. What I am trying to say here is that the Broncos need that guy in their pass rush unit. Floyd might not be a high-end pass rusher, but he's very good, and I think the Broncos could continue to bolster their pass rush in the 2024 NFL Draft and in free agency.
The Broncos are going to be doomed in 2024 if they do not improve up front on defense, and while Leonard Floyd would be a short-term solution, he'd be a welcome addition.