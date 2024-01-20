3 free agents Broncos fans won't miss if they don't return in 2024
The Denver Broncos will have some big decisions to make when the free-agent signing period starts this spring, but if the team chooses to move on from these three players, it likely won't bother much of Broncos Country.
Free agency is going to be quite interesting for the Denver Broncos this offseason as the team is projected to be well over the salary cap, making it tough for the team to make moves, at least as things currently stand.
There are some contracts of players on the roster that are going to have to be discussed as the team looks to create some spending money. But when it comes to signing their own free agents, the Broncos may be a bit handcuffed there as well.
When looking at the list of players set to become unrestricted free agents for the Broncos, there are a few that likely won't be too terribly missed by many fans if the decision is made not to sign them to another deal.
K'Waun Williams, Cornerback
Signed as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season, this initially looked like a good move for the team. K'Waun Williams was a talented, aggressive defensive back who seemed a perfect fit as a slot corner in sub packages.
He played in 14 games in 2022, recording 44 tackles, one interception and seven passes defended. But all of that promise went away when he missed the entire 2023 season due to injury.
The Broncos aren't exactly deep at defensive back and second-year corner Damarri Mathis largely struggled this past season. But second-year player Ja'Quan McMillian and veteran Fabian Moreau stepped up when their number was called, so they should be the players the team leans on in 2024, along with rookie Riley Moss, who did almost nothing in his first year.
Having missed an entire season, Williams just isn't going to be worth what little spending money the Broncos have to work with this offseason,