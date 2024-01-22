3 Buffalo Bills players the Broncos should steal in 2024
The Denver Broncos should get petty!
The Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, and they will certainly be busy this offseason trying to improve their roster. The Denver Broncos beat the Bills and the Chiefs this year, for what that is worth.
One thing is clear, though: these teams still remaining in the playoffs have prioritized their QB position. Brock Purdy is the one exception, but there are first-round QBs everywhere in the playoffs. If the Broncos want to get back into the postseason, they will likely need to draft a first-round QB. Obviously, the team is deeper than the QB spot.
The Buffalo Bills have a ton of free agents on defense this year that could be lovely fits for the Denver Broncos and their quest to make it back to the playoffs. Denver's playoff-drought streak is the second-longest active streak in the NFL, only training the lowly New York Jets. Let's look at three players on the Buffalo Bills that the Denver Broncos could steal this offseason.
1. AJ Epenesa, DL
AJ Epenesa was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills back in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's actually never been a full-time starter but is plenty talented enough to do so. The Bills defensive front has truly been stacked in recent years, so Epenesa just hasn't started a ton. In fact, he's started just four games across four years but has played in 58 career games in the regular season.
He's weirdly enough had 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits in each of the last two seasons. Epenesa has played in a 4-3 defense in Buffalo along the defensive line, so I'd assume the Broncos could deploy him alongside Zach Allen and also as a stand-up pass rusher. He's proven to be a very high-quality rotational piece but also has a ton of upside as a starter.
With the Bills being over $40 million over the cap number in 2024, they simply aren't going to be able to retain all of the free agents they hope.