3 Broncos who need to be benched, 3 who need to play more after Chiefs loss
Which Broncos players should be riding pine and who needs to get on the field?
2. We need more of WR Marvin Mims
Early on in the 2023 season, you might have thought that Marvin Mims wasn't getting a ton of playing time because the Broncos were just easing him along. As he started making plays, you may have assumed he was going to start getting an increased role to find out what he could do with more reps.
That hasn't been the case. Mims had 0 targets against the Chiefs, which was largely due to the team not having much of a downfield passing attack to speak of at all, but 0 targets?
Really?
There needs to be more Marvin Mims in the Broncos offense, and quickly.
3. Samaje Perine role being reduced?
Samaje Perine has done some nice things for the Denver Broncos this year, but after what we saw against Kansas City, and with what we've seen over the last 2-3 weeks, I think it's safe to say that the Denver Broncos' running game needs more Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. Maybe most specifically, the latter.
McLaughlin has been outstanding this year and has capitalized on just about every touch he has gotten. Not only is McLaughlin a much tougher runner than his size would indicate, but he has the best vision of any current Denver Broncos running back.
Yes, I said it.
While Williams and Perine can bring the boom, McLaughlin adds a different dimension to the offense and is a big-play threat. He should not be missing snaps at the expense of Perine, whose self-inflicted fumble at the end of the game vs. Kansas City was horrendous.