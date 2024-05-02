3 Broncos who have the most to lose entering 2024 training camp
One season-long 2023 starter could be on his way out in Denver
By Jack Ramsey
2) QB Jarrett Stidham
Stidham has already lost a lot in the last few weeks. Just two weeks ago, Stidham was number one on the Broncos' depth chart. Now, he figures to be number three. Stidham enters camp as an afterthought, and figures to be the odd-man out when it comes to the Broncos 53-man roster.
The former Raider started two games for the Broncos down the stretch in 2023 and was largely ineffective and a struggling game manager. Since, he has been replaced by former Jet Zach Wilson, and 12th overall selection Bo Nix.
Stidham is on the books for $7 million in 2024 and could be pretty easily moved on from. Stidham would incur just $2 million in dead cap if he were to be cut by Denver, and would save the Broncos $5 million, netting a saving of $3 million. While that money might not make or break the bank for the Broncos, the Broncos are set to trot out a record-setting dead cap figure in 2024, so any money they can free up is important.
Stidham as a third quarterback might not be worth what the Broncos could save by cutting him. With Nix and Wilson above him and Ben DiNucci behind him, Stidham might need an incredible camp to have a case to stick around, but even a great camp might lead to him being traded.