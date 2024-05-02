3 Broncos who have the most to lose entering 2024 training camp
One season-long 2023 starter could be on his way out in Denver
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos enter the 2024 training camp with several positions of interest. The Broncos went to work during the 2024 Draft bringing in several potential contributors, and added even more in the post-draft process. As happens every year, this leaves a few returning players on shaky standing entering the 2024 pre-season. Let's take a look at the three Broncos who have the most to lose entering the camp in 2024.
1) ILB Drew Sanders
Drew Sanders is entering his second season in Denver with a better understanding of what his role is, but it might not fare too well for him. The Broncos bolstered their defensive front significantly in the past few weeks, highlighted by the signings of Malcolm Roach, Rashard Lawrence, and Angelo Blackson, the trade for John Franklin-Myers, and then drafting Jonah Ellis in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. One of the fallouts from all of these moves is that it cements Drew Sanders as an inside linebacker for Denver.
Sanders figures to be the third or fourth inside backer for Denver. Alex Singleton is still Denver's top guy and will be paired with newcomer Cody Barton, who racked up 121 total tackles in 2023 for the Commanders. After the starters come the combination of Sanders and Jonas Griffith. Griffith missed all of 2023 with a knee injury but was projecting upwards in his career before his injury. The Broncos also brought back ILB Justin Strnad and signed UDFAs Alex Mock (Air Force), and Levelle Bailey (Fresno St.).
Needless to say, the Broncos' inside backer group is loaded. Sanders enters 2024 as one of the more prominent names in the room, but if he struggles early on and one or more of the names behind him steps up, there could be a future for Sanders where he is not in orange and blue come week one.