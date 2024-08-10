3 Broncos trade packages for CeeDee Lamb that Cowboys could not refuse
The Denver Broncos should do what it takes to trade for Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb given the recent development with the stud WR. Jerry Jones recently said that he was in no hurry to get a long-term deal done with CeeDee Lamb, his best offensive player. That was surely the wrong thing to say, as Lamb now seems to have a renewed sense of being disgruntled.
And with no extension in sight, we have to talk about a potential trade, right? The Denver Broncos could be a perfect landing spot for CeeDee Lamb, as he'd get to flourish as a WR1, catching passes from an efficient QB in Bo Nix, and it would also give Denver the best WR in the AFC, which is pretty neat as well.
Could the Dallas Cowboys get on board with any of these three trade packages for CeeDee Lamb?
3 Broncos trade packages for CeeDee Lamb that Cowboys could not refuse
This first trade package might be the best offer of the three that we cover here. The Denver Broncos obviously get CeeDee Lamb back in the trade, but they will give up WR Courtland Sutton, WR Marvin Mims Jr, and a 2025 second-round pick. I think this offer might be a bit too rich for the Broncos to make, as Lamb is going to need an extension worth over $30 million per year, but that would still leave Denver with Lamb, Troy Franklin, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, and perhaps Devaughn Vele.
This would be a very good room, and Denver still keeps their first-round pick in 2025 and in 2026. I would not hate if this ended up being the package, but I can see why some would not like it.