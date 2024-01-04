3 Broncos players who robbed the team blind in 2023
Which three Denver Broncos were just stealing money from the team in 2023?
3. DJ Jones, DT
DJ Jones is in the second year of a three-year deal he signed with the Denver Broncos last year. In 30 games with the Broncos, he's racked up four sacks, 76 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and eight QB hits. What Jones excels at is stopping the run. He brings virtually no interior pass rush threat, which is a huge missing piece of the team's defense.
And the Broncos have allowed the second-most rushing yards in the NFL this year. They've also allowed the most yards per carry. I fully understand that one person along the defensive line isn't going to solve the entirety of an issue, but Jones is not bringing much to the Denver Broncos. It's just about the worst rush defense in the league and he's a one-dimensional player.
Making $10 million a year is just not something that the Denver Broncos can have on their books next year. Frankly, I think the Broncos could find the same production with a rookie in the 2024 NFL Draft. And I'd argue that the biggest need for the Denver Broncos this coming offseason is getting better along the DL. Zach Allen is a great player who is having another career year playing for Vance Joseph.
Cutting DJ Jones and getting some help along the DL should be a huge need for the Broncos in 2024.