3 Broncos players who robbed the team blind in 2023
The Denver Broncos have a chance to finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2016, but a few players were just robbing the team blind in 2023. And unfortunately, some of these players don't exactly have the best of contracts for the Broncos. Huge dead cap hits and limited cap savings might mean these players are stuck with the Broncos beyond 2023.
Overpaying for players and being stuck with bad contracts is a tough road for teams to navigate. Sometimes, teams just have to deal with the contracts until it becomes financially feasible to get them off the books.
The Denver Broncos have a few players on the roster who are just robbing the team blind right now.
1. Russell Wilson, QB
Making nearly $50 million per season, Russell Wilson is committing highway robbery. His play hasn't been bad this year, but he's not lived up to his contract, and both things can be true here. I noticed that many Broncos fans who had an opinion on the Russell Wilson benching an fallout seemed to be speaking in absolutes.
And that isn't necessarily right for this situation. If Wilson was on another team this year, on the same contract, and had the same exact stat line, that team could be in a playoff spot. I bet if Wilson was on the Cleveland Browns, the Browns would still be a very good team. What Wilson brings to the Broncos isn't what the team needs right now.
It'd be awesome if the team didn't extend Russell Wilson and didn't have this huge contract on the books, but that isn't the case. He's robbing the team blind and is going to financially hamper this team for years, whether he's on the roster or not.