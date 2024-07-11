3 Broncos players who could sign contract extensions during the 2024 NFL Season
OG Quinn Meinerz
Maybe the bes young guard in the entire NFL, Quinn Meinerz was another gem of a pick by General Manager George Paton in the 2021 NFL Draft. It's already year four for Meinerz, who really settled into his role as a high-end guard in 2023. Meinerz was the best run-blocking guard in the NFL and very reliable as a pass-blocker as well.
It's hard to find a guard in the NFL who excels at both, but that's Meinerz. The young stud does not have a fifth-year option, as that is only reserved for first-round picks. This may make it a more urgent contract extension to get done, as at this point, Meinerz would hit the free agent market in 2025. Now yes, the Broncos could not touch his contract and perhaps apply the franchise tag, but it'd be smarter to get the entire deal done.
The Denver Broncos have Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, and Mike McGlinchey on big contracts, so getting a deal done with Meinerz may take some unrelated salary cap gymnastics.
WR Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton caught 10 touchdown passes in the 2023 NFL Season, and quickly proved to be one of the best red-zone threats in the NFL. He made circus catches weekly, and former QB Russell Wilson had no issues feeding Sutton the ball. Back in 2019, Courtland Sutton, then a second year player, earned his first and only 1,000-yard receiving season, and it also earned him a Pro Bowl nod.
But a 2020 ACL injury seems to have impacted Sutton to the point where he just is not a true WR1 anymore. He does not rack up a ton of yards, but is an explosive down-field threat and top-tier red-zone target. He's good for about 700-900 receiving yards per season at this point, which is just fine.
The Denver Broncos have a need for that on their roster, and until proven otherwise, he is the best WR on the roster. The team would be wise to get a modest contract extension done for the 2018 draft pick.