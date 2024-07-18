3 Broncos players who could become household names after the 2024 season
Marvin Mims Jr, WR
Marvin Mims Jr was electric in 2023, his rookie season. He was an All-Pro return-man and really terrorized opposing special teams units. The one frustrating thing here was that Mims did not get nearly as much run in the passing offense as he could have. Sean Payton even spoke about that mistake during the season.
Mims was able to make the most of his chances on offense, as he was truly a big play waiting to happen. Now with Mims being more in line to take on a bigger role on offense, his athletic profile and skillset is one that could help him turn into a WR1 in 2024.
A lot of this also hinges on rookie QB Bo Nix being a competent passer for the offense that Sean Payton likes to run. It was clear that Russell Wilson was not, so now the Broncos have Bo Nix. Being that Nix was easily the most NFL-ready QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, immediate success is not as unlikely as you may think.
I could truly see Marvin Mims Jr flirt with 1,000 yards in year two if all goes well. And even though the Broncos could have a lot of mouths to feed at WR, Mims could simply be the most explosive of the bunch and warrant a huge share of the passes from Nix.
Greg Dulcich, TE
Greg Dulcich's rookie year did provide some legitimate hope that he could become a high-end receiving tight end in the NFL. He only played in two games in 2023 and has played in just 12 games across his first two seasons in the NFL. Many of us were hoping that Greg Dulcich could get his health in check in 2023 and breakout, but that will have to be tabled until 2024.
Now yes, it is going to be difficult for Dulcich to stay on the field, but there are many instances of injury-prone players shedding that label and staying healthy for a long-term stretch of time. Across the 2019 and 2020 NFL Seasons, LA Chargers safety Derwin James played in just five total games.
In 2021, 2022, and 2023, James has missed just six games. He went from barely playing to missing just two games per season across the next three years. Why can't Greg Dulcich suit up for, let's say, 14 games in 2024? There really is nothing stopping Dulcich from staying healthy.
And if he can stay healthy, his ability as a receiving tight end could be enough to launch Dulcich up the TE hierarchy in the NFL.