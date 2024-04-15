3 Broncos players who could be replaced during the 2024 NFL Draft
How many projected Broncos starters could be replaced during the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Matt Henningsen, DE
The Denver Broncos base defense is a 3-4, which means they have three down linemen, two outside linebackers, or edge rushers, and two inside linebackers. However, NFL defenses are constantly running different defensive packages, and it's now more common to see defenses with five defensive backs. Anyway, Matt Henningsen is listed as the other DE starter opposite Zach Allen according to ESPN's depth chart, and that just won't cut it.
The Denver Broncos need another starter at defensive end, and it's a shame that they apparently did not try to sign one of Danielle Hunter, Bryce Huff, or Jonathan Greenard in free agency. While all three got large contracts, Denver could have afforded to sign one, and the DE spot for at least the short-term could have been settled.
Instead, the Broncos are left with one viable starter along the defensive line in Zach Allen, and the team's run defense in 2023 was one of the worst in football. With the Broncos not doing much at all along the defensive line in free agency, you'd think that they'd have a deliberate plan to address the unit during the 2024 NFL Draft.
And the Broncos DL is just overall lacking so much talent that I think a rookie could easily step in to the starting DE spot that Denver should look to improve on.