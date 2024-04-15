3 Broncos players who could be replaced during the 2024 NFL Draft
To the surprise of no one, the Denver Broncos have several major roster holes and a few projected starters could find themselves being replaced as we approach the 2024 NFL Draft. There are a couple of obvious candidates who probably won't be starting for the team in 2024 even though they are listed as starters now.
The Broncos have eight picks during the NFL Draft, which is a nice number, but I would not be shocked if the team worked the draft board and came away with more than eight players. Their 12th overall pick could be of value to another team, and this could let the Broncos trade down, acquire more capital, and potentially find another starter or two.
So, which three projected Broncos starters could be replaced during the 2024 NFL Draft?
3 Broncos players who could be replaced during the 2024 NFL Draft
1. Jarrett Stidham, QB
This is the most obvious one, so let's get Jarrett Stidham out of the way early. Frankly, I don't care how highly Sean Payton views Stidham as a potential starter. To me, all of that praise is just smoke, and there isn't a more urgent need on the Broncos roster than a franchise QB. Stidham is barely an average backup in my opinion, and the team could have upgraded his spot this offseason.
The Broncos are surely going to come away with a rookie QB during the NFL Draft, but the only question is who.