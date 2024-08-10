3 Broncos players to watch in the preseason vs. Indianapolis Colts
By Jordan Lopez
Denver Broncos football is finally upon us as they travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts in their first preseason game in 2024.
Normally preseason games have no hype behind them nor anticipation for many teams. In this case, there is a lot to look out for with the Broncos. Not only does the new franchise quarterback Bo Nix make his first NFL appearance, but other rookies and key position battles will be on display starting Sunday.
There are plenty of players to list to watch out for on Sunday on both the offense and the defense. For the time being, these are the three most important players on the Broncos to watch out for against the Colts.
WR Troy Franklin
One of the more important players to watch and key in on is the rookie wide receiver from Oregon Troy Franklin. The fourth-round pick needs to have a big preseason to crack the rotation in the receiving room for the regular season.
It has been reported that Franklin might be WR5 at the beginning of the regular season. With his ability on the football field, Denver needs him to have a greater role, and that starts against the Colts in the first preseason game.
Franklin is known for the explosiveness and speed that he displayed at Oregon with Nix. He was a reliable deep threat for his quarterback in college and looks to continue that trend in the NFL.
There's not a specific receiver in Denver's room right now that is considered a "route runner." Courtland Sutton is more of a jump-ball type of receiver while Tim Patrick and Josh Reynolds are physical receivers. None of the three are known for their ability to get open on a consistent basis.
Marvin Mims Jr. has the speed and the talent to be considered a great route runner, and hopefully this year, he can prove that with a bigger role under Sean Payton. With Franklin, he needs to show that he has the ability to create separation on a consistent basis.
Based on what we've seen in college, Franklin had a limited route tree. It was mostly all vertical routes due to his north-south speed and long-distance acceleration, not because of his lack of ability to run routes.
With the Broncos, he needs to be the receiver that Payton can trust to get open and create separation. He'll also provide the Broncos with great YAC ability. Despite a bit of struggle in training camp, Franklin had consistent hands, and I expect that to translate in the league starting Sunday.
Franklin is in for a big preseason and can solidify a greater role for the regular season with three great games this preseason.
CB Riley Moss
Denver fans should want Riley Moss to eventually become CB2, opposite of Pat Surtain II. There are plenty of reasons why but it starts in the first preseason game.
Moss has great size and length, similar to Surtain. Having two corners on opposite ends with those physical traits can be troublesome for opposing offenses.
Moss has shown flashes in training camp, but some would argue that he hasn't been as consistent as most thought he would be in year two.
What's more important is how he performs in the preseason.
Moss will have a great challenge against this Colts receiving room on Sunday. This will be a great opportunity to show the coaching staff why he is the next guy up in their cornerback room.
Alongside his size and length, Moss ran a 4.55 in the NFL Draft Combine last year. He has the ability to become a great corner in this league, and now that he is finally healthy, Moss looks to make that sophomore leap with the Broncos.
CB Quinton Newsome
An under-the-radar player to watch out for on Sunday in the first preseason game is Quinton Newsome. Newsome possesses the same physical traits Moss and Surtain have. Standing at six foot one, he is long and has great size for the position.
He has had a great training camp thus far. Newsome recorded an interception against rookie stud Devaughn Vele in 1-on-1s and had a PBU against Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Newsome can be a player that is needed in this secondary room. He's a versatile player and can be a special teamer if needed. More importantly, he can fill a void in the cornerback room that Denver needs to address. If he can show that he is trustworthy in these three preseason games, Newsome can earn a 53-man roster spot. Just like Moss, Newsome will have a good challenge ahead against Indianapolis.
With the question marks that are surrounding certain positions, Newsome can do the Broncos a huge favor and make his case with a strong game against the Colts and the rest of the preseason.