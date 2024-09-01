3 Broncos players hanging by a thread heading into the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos clearly need at least one more offseason to beef up their roster. Which three players might be hanging by a thread heading into 2024? There could be a ton more roster turnover next offseason if the Broncos are competitive and see a reason to make a run at something.
That is the most ideal scenario for the team heading into the 2024 NFL Season. If that is the case, some of the current veteran players could end up seeing their time with the team come to an end, and these three players in particular may already be hanging by a thread...
Greg Dulcich, TE
Greg Dulcich is entering a crucial third year in the NFL. If he again struggles to stay healthy, I don't see how the Broncos justify keeping him around. They would have to take a more aggressive approach to fix the below-average tight end room, but at least with a guy like Adam Trautman, he can stay on the field.
Dulcich has played in just 12 games across the first two seasons of his NFL career. It's simply not going to work out for him with the Broncos or in the NFL in general if he can't stay on the field. The talent is clearly there, but the injuries are a major concern.
DJ Jones, DT
DJ Jones is a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season. The Broncos added defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the DL this offseason. With Jones set to hit the open market in 2025 and the free agency class currently being quite deep along the DL, the Broncos may just elect to upgrade from Jones.
This will be especially true if the Broncos play well enough in 2024 to justify going all-in around Bo Nix for 2025 and beyond. Getting stronger along the defensive front would be a huge boost to their chances to compete with the best.
The starting defensive end duo of Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers is above average, so that position may not need a ton more help, but the Broncos still do have a need for a true difference-maker at that defensive tackle spot that Jones is occupying. They could potentially find that next offseason and simply let Jones sign with another team.
Jarrett Stidham, QB
To me, while it is a good idea for the Denver Broncos to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, I do not see how Jarrett Stidham lasts beyond this year at the most. The Broncos traded for former Jets QB Zach Wilson, and while he started out pretty slow this offseason, Wilson played quite well in the preseason and seemed to do enough to earn the QB2 job behind Bo Nix.
However, Denver has elected to keep three QBs on the roster at this point, and being that Wilson is younger, more experienced, and has a higher ceiling than Jarrett Stidham, there is a realistic scenario where Denver trades Stidham at the trad deadline and recoups a draft pick.
With how many backup QBs had to play for teams in 2023, Denver having one extra could benefit them. Furthermore, I am sure Sean Payton sees more development to be had with Wilson, and him playing better than Stidham in the preseason all while this being his first year bodes well for his future with the Broncos.
Jarrett Stidham might be on his way out.