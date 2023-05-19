3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos' defense in 2023
3. Defense comes through with two game-winning defensive TDs
Let's get even more unique with this last prediction. One thing that I firmly believe about the 2023 Denver Broncos is that they will be a well-coached team. They may not truly excel at one thing, but they'll be good at the important things and won't shoot themselves in the foot in 2023.
That's something that has hurt them in prior seasons. They simply could not play complementary football and as a result, could not close out many games. I think this is where my prediction can come into play.
Denver might not field an elite defense, but I think it'll be a savvy unit that knows how to play in crunch time and knows how to take advantage of various matchups. Denver's defense will notch two game-winning defensive touchdowns in 2023. They'll have a pick-six and a strip-sack returned for a TD.
One of them will come against a division rival, as well. Vance Joseph is not going to be as good of a DC as Ejiro Evero was, but he is much more qualified in his second stint with Denver than he was in his first.