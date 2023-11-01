3 bold predictions for rest of Denver Broncos 2023 season
Could the Denver Broncos go on a run after their bye week?
2. Defense continues to play well, propels into a top-12 unit
The Denver Broncos' defense, over the last four games, has allowed just four touchdowns and has held opponents to 19 points per game. They've forced turnovers at a higher rate and held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to just 28 points in two games. The unit is objectively playing better, and a lot of credit goes to Vance Joseph, who many wanted to be fired during the first month.
And honestly, I was one of those people. The pass rush has gotten better and the secondary seems to have settled in as well. The inside linebackers in Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton have been playing pretty sound football all season, and that hasn't changed over the last month.
Well, I don't think this will be a blip on the radar; I think this unit will continue to play well the rest of the way and eventually end up as a top-12 unit in point allowed. At the end of the day, a defense can allow as many passing and rushing yards as possible, but if they keep their opponents out of the endzone, that's really all that matters.
I think Denver continues to keep opponents out of the endzone with regularity and returns to how they were for a large part of the 2022 season when Ejiro Evero was the DC. The Broncos' D continuing to play well gives this team a genuine shot to make the postseason.