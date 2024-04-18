3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos will hopefully usher in a new era of football in about one week.
Denver Broncos trade UP to select a quarterback
I predict that the Denver Broncos will somehow find a way to trade up from their 76th overall pick into the early second round for a quarterback. Right now, I am beginning to think that guys like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr are going to fall out of the first round.
There might not be many fits for Nix or Penix beyond the top 13-ish picks, and while both players can certainly be franchise QBs, they aren't exactly glaringly obvious first-round talents. Well, a scenario that Sean Payton might be envisioning is getting a top DL prospect with pick 12 and moving back up for a QB.
How would you feel if the Denver Broncos first two draft picks were Jared Verse and Bo Nix? To me, that'd be a near-dream scenario. The two most urgent positions of need for the Broncos are at QB and are along the defensive line. The team doesn't have three starting defensive tackles in my opinion and could stand to add another starter off the EDGE.
After getting the defensive front and QB hopefully fixed, Denver could use the rest of their picks to bolster the WR room, add a late-round defensive back, and maybe even add a weapon at tight end and running back. But let's not overthink this here; the two most important qualities of a winning football team is a franchise QB and the ability to get to the quarterback consistently, which are two things the Broncos can fix in the 2024 NFL Draft.