3 bold predictions for Broncos against Commanders in Week 2
• Next man up at TE
• Randy Gregory puts it together
• Russ starts to cook
By Randy Gurzi
After a disheartening 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, the Denver Broncos will remain at home in Week 2 as they host the Washington Commanders.
Washington is fresh off a 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals but was far from dominant in their win. That should give Denver hope for a rebound, and that will be even more likely if these three bold predictions come true.
3. Adam Trautman goes for 75 yards and a TD
One of the more confusing decisions Denver made this year was when they sent Albert Okwuegbunam to the Philadelphia Eagles for a seventh-round pick. This came after they were reportedly ready to release him but either way, they gave up on the pass-catching tight end after one of his best training camps as a pro.
As fate would have it, Denver promptly lost starting tight end Greg Dulcich to injury in Week 1, making the loss of Okwuegbunam even more frustrating. But the good news is, they do have a solid backup ready to take over in Adam Trautman.
Trautman is a former third-round pick who followed Sean Payton from the Saints. He had five receptions for 34 yards in Week 1 and will surely get the ball even more against Washington.
While the Commanders did well in Week 1 against Zach Ertz — holding the Arizona tight end to 21 yards on six receptions — their defense doesn't really inspire confidence. That's why this first bold prediction is that Russell Wilson leans heavily on Trautman as he gains 75 yards with his first touchdown of the year.