3 bold predictions for Bo Nix in Broncos Week 1 game against Seahawks
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has been in tough situations as a starting quarterback in the past. He started (and won) the Iron Bowl as a true freshman as the starter for Auburn, throwing and rushing for a touchdown. He is no stranger to playing in hostile environments, which is exactly what we all expect when the Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Nix was very impressive in the preseason and over the course of training camp. He's passed every test thus far but his biggest so far will come on Sunday against Seattle. The Broncos have had weeks to prepare for this matchup and the coaching staff is undoubtedly going to have the rookie ready to go.
What kind of dazzling performance can we dream up for Nix on Sunday? While taking into account the fact that not every game is going to be like Peyton Manning's 7-touchdown performance against the Baltimore Ravens back in 2013, let's get a little bold with some predictions for Nix in his NFL starting debut.
1. Bo Nix has at least one touchdown throwing and rushing
This might not be the boldest prediction thanks to the fact that Nix has some wheels on him, but if the rookie can come out and have at least one touchdown through the air and on the ground, you've got to feel like the Broncos will be in pretty good shape.
Although he's become more known for his passing abilities, Nix was a five-star "dual-threat" prospect coming out of the high school ranks and he's always had some wheels on him. He isn't Lamar Jackson, by any stretch, but he can make plays as a runner and I wouldn't be shocked to see Sean Payton implement that skill into the gameplan.
2. Nix completes over 68 percent of his throws
Bo Nix is not only effective at getting the ball out quickly, but he gets the ball out quickly and puts it where it needs to be.
Last year at Oregon, Nix literally had the highest completion rate (77.4 percent) in NCAA football history last season as a member of the Ducks.
Now, is he going to complete nearly 80 percent of his passes as a member of the Denver Broncos? Well, that would be incredible. But setting the bar a bit below that is probably fair, even as we're trying to be bold. Being able to have a completion rate over 68 percent in his first NFL game would be incredible.
3. Nix wins NFL rookie of the week honors
Since we're being optimistic anyway, let's just call our shot, shall we?
I am going to make a bold prediction that Bo Nix wins NFL rookie of the week honors. The Seattle Seahawks have a very talented defense and Mike Macdonald earned the head coaching gig there in Seattle thanks largely to his ability to call games against some of the best offenses in the league.
And that would make it all the more impressive if Nix is able to go out and have a big performance. If Nix can come out and put up big numbers, I think the Rookie of the Year hype train is going to start chugging right along.
Obviously, these predictions are very optimistic, and we're certainly hopeful for Bo Nix. There's no telling he will have his share of struggles as a rookie but everyone is excited for his debut, and justifiably so.