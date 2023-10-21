3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 7 against Green Bay
Can the Denver Broncos get to 2-5 with a win this Sunday?
2. The Broncos keep the Packers under 20 points
The Green Bay Packers have averaged just 17 points over the past three games. In those three games, Jordan Love has thrown two touchdowns on six interceptions, so he's played pretty poorly. Given that the Broncos are playing at home and will have that going for them, I don't think Love is going to have a great game. The Broncos were able to contain Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and they largely held the New York Jets offense in check.
I don't at all feel threatened by Jordan Love and the Packers' offense. I think the Broncos' defense, which has given up just two offensive touchdowns over the past two games, continues to play well against a bad offense. I'm not necessarily saying Denver will win, but their defense has played well recently and can continue that in Week 7.
3. WR Jerry Jeudy catches a long touchdown passes
Is this the week we finally see Jerry Jeudy breakout? The wide receiver is likely going to be traded at the deadline, and honestly, it benefits the Broncos to showcase him a bit for his probable new team. Getting Jeudy more involved in the game plan will obviously benefit Jeudy on the statistical side of things and will also benefit the Broncos in their pursuit of a good trade for the fourth-year WR.
Well, I think Jerry Jeudy is going to catch a long TD pass in the first half to get the crowd going and spark something in the offense. Now, the offense maintaining that level the entire game is something Denver has struggled with this year.