Three bold predictions for the Denver Broncos offense in 2023

3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos offense in 2023
The Denver Broncos offense is what we're all looking at to bounce back in 2023. Let's make some bold predictions for this unit. If the Broncos' offense is competent, this is going to be a dangerous team. The defense should still be solid, and it's been clear since 2015 that the offense has been the missing piece.
Can the tandem of Sean Payton and Russell Wilson chef it up in the kitchen? I think they can come together to find a recipe that appeases both sides. With Tim Patrick set to return to the lineup, new skill players who can contribute, and a solidified offensive line, this could be a rock-solid unit in 2023.
1. Broncos rank at least 12th in points scored
This one is low-hanging fruit, I think. Outside of one season, Sean Payton has had his offenses in New Orleans ranked no lower than 12th in points scored. The lone exception was in 2021 when Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL.
Winston was playing the best football of his career and Payton was working with Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill. They still fielded the 19th-ranked offense and had a winning record. Still, very impressive given the circumstances.
My bold prediction is that Denver goes from one of the worst offenses in the NFL in 2022 to one of the most efficient. I think they'll establish a top-10 run game, limit turnovers, and rank at least 12th in points scored.