3 bold predictions for Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans in Week 13
Will the Denver Broncos make it six in a row?
Bold Prediction #3: Texans miss a game-tying FG as time expires
I think we're in for another close game. During the team's winning streak, they've had close games three times, against the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Minnesota Vikings. Each of those games forced the Broncos to step up in some way as the clock ticked down. What I see happening, is the team taking the lead by three late in the game.
And I think the defense will be forced to come up with a stop. During the potential go-ahead drive by CJ Stroud and the Texans, the Broncos defense won't be able to stop them, as they'll get into FG range, but it'll be right on the edge. And guess what? With time running out, they'll miss the game-tying field goal, giving the Broncos the ball back to run out the clock.
And it'll be a sweet, sweet victory to continue the team's winning streak. They'd get to 7-5 with head-to-head tiebreakers over the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans, which all look like teams battling for a Wild Card spot. I don't think it'll be another game where the Broncos pull it away in the end.
This might be the second-best team Denver has played during their current win streak, and I don't think CJ Stroud being a rookie and this roster being young means that they can't hang around with a more veteran roster.