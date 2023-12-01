3 bold predictions for Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans in Week 13
Will the Denver Broncos make it six in a row?
In what could be the most important game for the Denver Broncos in the post-Manning era, they travel to Houston to face the Texans. Let's make three bold predictions for this pivotal matchup. We cannot overstate how important this game is. The Broncos will be in prime playoff position if they win this game, but could all but kiss their playoff hopes goodbye if they lose.
The breakout Texans are 6-5, and rookie QB CJ Stroud is playing elite-level football. Rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans has been a homerun hire thus far, and the Texans simply will be a handful. The Broncos are riding a five-game winning streak and are approaching some history.
Getting to 7-5 would be their best 12-game start since 2016, when they began the year 8-4 and finished 9-7. Let's make three bold predictions for the Broncos in Week 13.
Bold Prediction #1: The Denver Broncos block a punt
I have no idea why I feel this way, but I've felt it for multiple days now. The Broncos have had a handful of electric special teams plays, all by Marvin Mims Jr in the return game. He should make the Pro Bowl as a return specialist, which is insane given that he's only a rookie. Kicker Wil Lutz has been great this year, and he's even just won the Special Teams Player of the Month.
However, one part of the special teams that we haven't gotten much from is the punting side of things. Again, I have no idea why I feel this way, but I do. I think the Denver Broncos are going to block a punt in Week 13. And given how close this matchup will be, a play like that could be the deciding factor.