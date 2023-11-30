Sean Payton wins again as Wil Lutz brings home hardware
Wil Lutz? More like Wil Clutch
Wil Lutz has emerged as one of the NFL’s standout performers, clinching the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors after an outstanding month of November. Lutz successfully converted all 11 of his field goal attempts, four of which were from beyond the 40-yard mark, while only missing one of his four PATs.
His impact on Denver's recent winning streak, which is currently one of the longest active streaks, cannot be overstated. Notably, two of November's three games were decided by a margin of 2 points or less, underscoring the significance of Lutz's contributions.
Week 10 witnessed a memorable moment when Lutz sealed victory with a clutch 36-yard field goal as time expired during the intense match with a dramatic finish in Buffalo.
Lutz then followed that up with a career-high five field goals in a nail-biting 21-20 Sunday Night Football victory against a red-hot Vikings team.
In the midst of Denver's ongoing five-game winning streak, Lutz has been pivotal, accounting for nearly half of the Broncos' total points—accumulating an impressive 36 out of 74. His consistent performance and game-winning contributions have been instrumental in Denver's recent successes.
Lutz's success with the Broncos has brought a collective sigh of relief, particularly considering the skepticism surrounding the team's kicking situation following the release of long-time kicker Brandon McManus earlier this offseason. During the preseason, the Broncos were in flux, evaluating options with Brett Maher leading the pack. It wasn’t until late August when the Broncos traded for Wil Lutz from the Saints, reuniting Sean Payton with his former kicker. Fast forward to Week 13, and Wil Lutz has steadily won over the hearts of many doubters in Denver. At this rate, his momentum shows no signs of slowing down.
However, for Lutz, the job is far from complete. His kicking game must maintain its elite level during the final stretch of the season. The Broncos are on the verge of securing their first playoff berth in nearly a decade, making Lutz's performance pivotal to their success.