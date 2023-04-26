3 Bold Predictions for the Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos enter the 2023 draft with limited ammo, but with holes to fill. They walked away from last year's draft with multiple starters, and some key rotation pieces, despite no first-round pick. Again in 2023, the Broncos do not have a first-round pick. However, George Paton and the Broncos will have a lot of work to do as they enter a critical year for the franchise.
The team's first pick sits in the 3rd round at number 67 overall, and they are slated to end their weekend in the 6th round. As we inch closer and closer to the NFL draft, here are five bold predictions for the Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft.
The Denver Broncos Draft Two Running Backs
The Broncos enter the 2023 Draft with a barren running back room. The team signed Simaje Perine away from the Bengals but has let Latavius Murray sit on the open market, while other backs like Marlon Mack and Mike Boone are no longer with the team. Aside from Perine, the Broncos have injured Javonte Williams, Damarea Crockett, Tyler Badie, Tony Jones Jr., and Tyreik McAllister. Aside from Perine, the Broncos simply do not have a back that you can comfortably slot into a meaningful role.
The Broncos' first pick sits in a prime spot to bring in a top-tier running back. Should the likes of Zach Charbonnet fall, he could be there in the third round for the Broncos. Beyond him, a name like Tyjae Spears should still be available around picks numbers 67 and 68. The Broncos feel like a lock to bring in a new back in the draft, but why not two?
The Broncos could serve to add a major name to their backfield, like Spears, but also look to add good value in the later rounds. The Broncos have had a great time finding running back value in the last handful of years, adding backs like Williams, Murray, Phillip Lindsay, and others with minimal compensation attached to them. Adding two backs also gives insurance in the case that Williams' rehab lingers well into the regular season.