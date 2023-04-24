3 blockbuster trades the Denver Broncos can make during 2023 NFL Draft
Denver Broncos receive: QB Trey Lance
San Francisco 49ers receive: 2023 3rd round pick, 2025 3rd round pick
Well, why not? The San Francisco 49ers have apparently fielded some calls regarding Trey Lance, who they took with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance hardly played his rookie season and suffered a season-ending injury at the beginning of the 2022 season.
He just has not had a lot of snaps in the NFL, and surely there are teams out there who are willing to see what he truly has as a potential franchise QB. Why can't the Denver Broncos be that team? Sure, they did just sign Jarrett Stidham to a two year deal, but I'm not sure who'd prefer Stidham as a QB2 over someone like Lance.
He's got the tools to be a high-end starter in the NFL, and any chance he may get for that likely isn't coming from the 49ers, who look poised to move forward with Brock Purdy. It's truly hard to gauge Lance's trade value since this is such a unique situation, but I'm guessing that the Niners might be able to get a couple of third round picks back in the deal, so I gave them one this year and one in 2025.
Could the Denver Broncos pull off any of these blockbuster trades?