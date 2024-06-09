3 biggest strengths on the Denver Broncos roster heading into 2024 NFL Season
Wide Receiver
Don't look now, but is the Denver Broncos wide receiver unit one of the best parts of their roster? If nothing else, it's a high-floor unit. All of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Josh Reynolds, and Tim Patrick can carve out a role on offense. My goodness; this unit is incredibly deep.
All five players can breakout any given week, and while the unit doesn't have a stud WR1 like other teams, there isn't anything stopping the young guys in Mims and Franklin from assuming that role. I do think this WR room can work extremely well with Bo Nix, as he'll have a plethora of viable options to throw to and this can ultimately make life quite hard for opposing defenses.
Secondary
The Denver Broncos did add to their secondary, and the new now feels like a strength. You have three viable safties in Brandon Jones, PJ Locke III, and Caden Sterns. Could the Broncos secondary also be five cornerbacks deep? Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Levi Wallace, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Riley Moss might just be the top five players here.
I am firmly out on Damarri Mathis, but perhaps second-year player Riley Moss has something to say. The top three of Surtain, McMillian, and Wallace feels about as good as an NFL team can get. After a shaky year on defense, the team has a plus situation with their secondary personnel.