3 big reasons why Broncos will beat Vikings in Week 11
Can the Denver Broncos win their fourth game in a row in Week 11?
2. Denver Broncos simply aren't allowing their opponents to score recently
Over the last three games, the Denver Broncos have allowed just 16 points per game, which is the second-best mark in the NFL over that stretch. Those three games came against the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills, so it's not like Denver is facing a bunch of cupcake teams.
Pardon me if I don't necessarily think Josh Dobbs is going to light this offense up. The defense has improved drastically. The Broncos have also allowed the 10th-least passing yards in the NFL over this same stretch, and only allow 209 passing yards per game at home. Right now, especially if Justin Jefferson does not play, this could be shaping up to be a pretty rough day through the air for the Vikings. This could end up being the deciding factor in the game, as the Minnesota Vikings average the 4th-least rushing yards per game.
So, to me, the plan is clear for the Broncos: continue to do what you are doing in the secondary and force the Vikings to try and establish the run more. They don't exactly have very good running backs, and according to ESPN, have just the 25th-best run-blocking offensive line in football. If the Broncos can take away the passing game, this should be an easy win.