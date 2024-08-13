3 big changes the Broncos could make before start of the 2024 NFL Season
Broncos could trade for EDGE Matthew Judon
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that multiple teams have contacted the New England Patriots about their best pass-rusher, Matthew Judon. Judon is coming off of a year in which he racked up four sacks in just four games played, but now that Judon is recovered, he could return to his old self.
And in New England, Judon has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL. In 38 games with the Patriots from 2021-2023, Judon has racked up 32 sacks and 62 QB hits. He's been in the backfield with regularity, and could be a nice fit for the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos do have have a true alpha off the EDGE, and they do have four young pass rushers that the Patriots could be interested in. Could the Broncos send someone like Baron Browning to the Patriots for Matthew Judon and a draft pick? With Denver having four young guys off the EDGE, it's not likely that all four are long-term fixtures, so parting with one of them makes sense to get an impact player in Judon.
Broncos could sign S Justin Simmons
Here is the recent news about Justin Simmons, the former Denver Broncos safety:
It's actually odd that Justin Simmons is still a free agent. Perhaps he is asking for too much money? Perhaps he is purposely waiting for an ideal fit? Who knows at this point, but one thing we do know for sure is that Simmons is still on the market, and it's very possible for him to return to the Broncos until it isn't.
Denver shockingly cut Caden Sterns, so their safety room is in an interesting situation. PJ Locke III and Brandon Jones are the starting safeties, so the room could stand to add another player, and if the Atlanta Falcons do not sign Simmons, Denver should call him up. Obviously the price has to be right, but if the Broncos are confident in their chances to win this year, why not try to make the move?
Justin Simmons is still a top-3 safety in this league, and it would be foolish for the Broncos to not bring him back if the two sides are in agreement.