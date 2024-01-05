3 bargain free agents the Broncos must pursue in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to strike gold with some cheap free agent signings in 2024.
3. Mike Gesicki, TE, 2023 salary: $4.5 million
The Denver Broncos need to get better at tight end this coming offseason. The team likely hoped they would have gotten more from Greg Dulcich, who has been out for the majority of the year with nagging hamstring injuries. Since then, Adam Trautman has gotten most of the work as the TE1, and Trautman is nothing special.
I do think he re-signs with the Broncos since he knows the system going back to his days in New Orleans. The Broncos also have blocking TE Chris Manhertz on the roster next year, and there's reason to bring him back as well. Someone who the Broncos can sign in free agency for cheap is former Miami Dolphin and current New England Patriot, Mike Gesicki.
He went off over a three-year stretch in Miami from 2019-2021, catching 177 passes for 2,053 yards and 13 touchdowns. Gesicki isn't going to do much as a blocker, but Denver seems to have that covered. He's got a very high ceiling as a receiver and has missed just one game over his career, which began in 2018.
Again, the Broncos are probably going to go bargain shopping for some free agents as they will not have a ton of cap space. I think bringing in smart, veteran players like these would greatly help the team in 2024.