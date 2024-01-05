3 bargain free agents the Broncos must pursue in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to strike gold with some cheap free agent signings in 2024.
The Denver Broncos would be wise to go bargain shopping for a few free agents when the 2024 NFL Season officially begins in March. I don't know about you, but I am stoked for the coming offseason. I find the NFL offseason to be some of the most fun and engaging times of the year each year. Last offseason, the Broncos were very aggressive in their first year under head coach Sean Payton.
Now with Payton being in year two, he surely has a solid idea of what roster moves he wants to make to get this team over the edge. The Broncos have a chance to finish 9-8 and clinch a winning record for the first time since 2016. That would be a huge morale boost and culture shift for the Broncos and could be a big reason why Payton could load up the roster in 2024.
I do think Denver could make a splash free agent signing or two, but I also believe that most of the free agents the team could bring in would be more on the cheaper side, as the Broncos aren't going to be flush with cap space. So, let's look at three free agents whom the Denver Broncos could sign on the cheap in 2024.
1. A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2023 salary: $5 million
A'Shawn Robinson is an excellent run defender and would be a very strong signing for the Denver Broncos in 2024. He signed with the New York Giants for 2023 on a $5 million salary, and he might not get quite as much on a new deal in 2024. Robinson has played in the postseason and has won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.
He's got 60 total tackles this year and five tackles for loss. Broncos' DT DJ Jones has 42 total stops and five tackles for loss this year and is making double what Robinson makes. Frankly, the Broncos should look to cut DJ Jones as soon as the new league year begins and could easily find his production for a lot cheaper. Robinson would help the Broncos stop the run, which is something they have struggled with this year.