3 AFC West rivals Broncos could pursue in 2024 free agency
The Denver Broncos could get spicy in free agency next year
RB Austin Ekeler could be a nice addition to the Broncos' RB room
So I don't necessarily think it would be the smartest idea to pay another running back, as the Denver Broncos have Samaje Perine under contract, but I do think Austin Ekeler does fit nicely in the kind of offense that Sean Payton likes to run. In fact, Payton has always gravitated toward RBs who excel at catching passes.
All three of the Broncos' RBs in Perine, Javonte Williams, and Jaleel McLaughlin excel at catching passes, but what if a little roster tweaking brings Ekeler into the mix? I'm sure he'd enjoy sticking it to his former team, and the Broncos did do this several years ago with Melvin Gordon, who was really solid during the first part of his tenure with the Broncos before fumbles ultimately ruined it.
The idea of signing another weapon on offense is also giving Russell Wilson as much help as possible, too.