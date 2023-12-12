Pros and cons of Broncos moving on from Russell Wilson in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos cut or even trade Russell Wilson in 2024?
Unless the Denver Broncos make a deep playoff run, I do think the front office will have a conversation about Russell Wilson's future with the team in 2024 and beyond. If Wilson and the Broncos hadn't signed this recent contract extension when he first arrived in Denver, I think it'd be a 100% lock that the QB returns in 2024.
But Wilson's massive contract extension, one of the richest in NFL history, might force the Denver Broncos to make some sort of decision, whether that's cutting him, finding a trade partner, or even restructuring. Right now, there doesn't seem to be an appreciable upgrade at QB for the Broncos in 2024.
Jarrett Stidham is a highly-paid backup QB, but there is absolutely nothing to indicate that he can step in during 2024 and be a more efficient QB than Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Surely there are both pros and cons to moving on from Russell Wilson in 2024. Let's break those down.
Pro of moving on from Russell Wilson in 2024: Potential to reset with rookie QB
One of the single biggest advantages in all of sports is having a QB on a rookie contract and him being efficient. We've seen this with guys like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes. Their respective teams all saw great success with their passers on their rookie deals, and that allows them to spend elsewhere.
It also gives the team years of cost-controlled QB play until the day comes that they need to be paid. If Sean Payton has a rookie QB he's eyeing for 2024, there is a chance that the Broncos could cut or trade Wilson and reset the QB situation with an efficient and young passer. This could allow the Denver Broncos to spend their cap elsewhere for a few seasons.