3 AFC teams clearly inferior to the Denver Broncos heading into 2024 season
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are in a total and complete rebuild. Their roster is quite weak and they did take a rookie QB this year, so this team is certainly looking toward the future. Drake Maye was their selection with the third pick, but Jacoby Brissett might end up being their starter for all of 2024. Offensively, their personnel is probably the worst in football.
But they do have some nice pieces on defense. With a first-year head coach and staff in Jerod Mayo, coupled with a bad roster, the Patriots will again be picking in the top-5 of the NFL Draft next year, where you figure they can take a franchise left tackle or a wide receiver.
There is no way and no argument out there to say that the Patriots are better in any capacity than the Denver Broncos. They're objectively a bad team at the moment and will again win less than five games in 2024.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are embarrassing. They are seriously going into the 2024 NFL Season with one of Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell as their starting QB. Both passers are backups at best. They also used their first-round pick this year on a tight end, and also have questions in the secondary and really all across the defense besides Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby.
The Raiders also made Antonio Pierce their full-time head coach, even though he was just a position coach last year. To top of all off, they hired a failed, re-tread General Manager in Tom Telesco. You cannot say with a straight face that the Raiders have any sort of structure going on. The Denver Broncos have the better roster and have the better long-term prospects as well.