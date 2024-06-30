3 AFC teams clearly inferior to the Denver Broncos heading into 2024 season
The Denver Broncos have positioned themselves nicely to be a surprise team in 2024, and these three AFC teams are clearly inferior to Denver. Wherever you look, you may find the Denver Broncos quite low in power rankings from whatever site you view.
However, have we forgotten that this team won eight games last year and got better on both sides of the ball? Why have we forgotten that? It's a weird trend that has been happening this offseason for the Broncos, but I am here to tell you that these three teams, at least, are inferior to the Denver Broncos for 2024.
Tennessee Titans
You cannot fault the Tennessee Titans for at least trying to make it work with Will Levis, who they picked in the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis didn't show a ton of promise in 2023, but I guess he showed enough for Tennessee to give him 2024, at least. They signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd at WR to couple with DeAndre Hopkins, and did sign former Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry.
However, they have a first-year head coach and some huge questions along the offensive line and on defense. And if we're being honest here; Will Levis was not the prospect that Bo Nix was, so you can assume that Nix may already be a better NFL QB than Levis is now or ever will be. There just is not a lot to like with the Tennessee Titans, and I don't see an argument that they are better than the Denver Broncos.